Karen and Kent Killough, Co-Founders of Vista Brewing joined us to tell us more about their space and the upcoming Oktoberfest event.

German-style brews & food, music, games and fun for the whole family! Lederhosen & drindl encouraged! Activity Schedule:

12 pm: Firkin Tapping with complimentary pours. First come, first served!

1 – 3 pm: Live Music with The Wallburg Boys

3 pm: Steinholding Competition

3:30 pm: Hammerschlagen

4 – 6 pm: Live Music with Gator Gar

All day: Kids’ activities including making pretzel necklaces

German-inspired food and beer specials

Pre-register for the 3:00 pm Steinholding on Eventbrite.

Prizes for 1st and 2nd place.

Your Steinholding ticket includes contest entry, a ONE LITER beer fill and a Vista stein to keep.

Oktoberfest beer highlights: Vista Brewing is releasing a classic German-style Rauchbier for Oktoberfest called Zum Wohl! which means “to your health!”

Zum Wohl! — Smoked Lager TOASTY • CARAMEL • HERBACEOUS • 5.0% abv

Just in time for Oktoberfest and fall weather, this very lightly smoked lager delivers classic Rauchbier smoky aromas, light caramelized sweetness and balanced herbal bitterness. They’re also serving a special Oktoberfest Beer Flight for one day only with four of their German-inspired brews: Zum Wohl! – Smoked Lager Mighty – Märzen Adair – Kölsch Dark Skies – Black Pilsner (Schwarzbier)

“If you have never been to Vista or it’s been a few months, we invite you to sample through the revamped menu of our live fire restaurant, including daily specials freshly harvested from our onsite farm. We’re currently serving Tempura Fried Okra and a delicious Zephyr Squash Salad with Pure Luck goat cheese. The Driftwood Burger is our top seller, made with beef from 5 miles away which is fed our spent brewing grain.

Every Thursday, we do a $15 burger and beer special. Weekly Sunday Brunch is also not to be missed! Our September Pairing Dinner is sold out, but be on the lookout for our monthly pairing dinners, where our talented chefs really showcase their creativity.

One of our biggest events of the year is coming up next month. The 4th Annual Outside the City Limit Music Festival is set for Saturday, October 29th. This relaxing one-day festival is family and dog friendly and features six local bands playing all day on two stages. We’re super excited to have headliner The Tender Things, as well and Briscoe, Rock Bottom String Band, Shinglers, Sheverb and Southern Angels.

Early bird ticket sales go through the end of September, with GA only $20 and VIP just $85. (Kids are free)

Oktoberfest is Sept. 24 Outside the City Limits Music Festival is Oct. 29.