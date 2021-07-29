Visiting A Theme Park This Year? Check Out Our Top Tips To Make Sure Your Trip Is Memorable

With summer wrapping up, there’s nothing better than one last “day in the sun” at a theme park. But if just the idea of going to Six Flags, Sea World, or Disney Parks fills you with dread – no worries! If you follow our guide to theme parks, you’ll be enjoying that funnel cake and one last loop-the-loop without a care in the world. In order to have the least stressful day, you’re going to want to lean into planning mode. Everything in this guide is about preparation and planning.

Water – This might seem like an obvious one, but hear us out. You and your entire party will want to drink plenty of water 2-3 days before you even go on your trip. Plan on bringing water bottles in the car ride, so you can continue to hydrate. Even try to freeze some water bottles and leave them in the car, so when you get back at the end of the day you have some cold water waiting for you. Some parks allow you to bring food and drinks in, so check to see if you’re able to bring your own water – it’s a literal life saver.

Sunscreen – Another obvious one, but it’s near the top of our list because even if you apply it once in the car and then walk in, that’s not enough! You should be trying to reapply sunscreen every 2 hours. Use your time waiting in line to reapply, and don’t skimp on the coverage. Make sure to get everyone’s ears, neck, forehead. If you have facial hair, don’t forget to apply it there.

Clothes and Accessories – Take into consideration the fact that you and your party will be mostly outside, in the sun for up to 10 hours. Wear comfy, loose fitting clothes and especially wear comfortable shoes! Hats and sunglasses are an almost must in the Texas heat, so make sure you have enough for everyone before you leave the house. Also consider bringing a towel, pouring cold water on it and laying it on your neck. It’s a great way to cool down in the middle of the day.

Masks – It’s always a good idea to carry a mask or extra face coverings for you and everyone in your party. Depending on CDC guidance, the parks rules, or your own personal choices, you might be asked to wear a mask during your day at the park. Consider bringing an extra just in case you sweat through the first one so that you can be as comfortable as possible.

Tickets – This might seem obvious, but making sure everyone has their ticket before they arrive at the park can really save you money and time. Many parks offer deals for pre-purchasing your tickets. Some even change their price based on the day you go. Make sure to shop early, and shop around for the best deals.

Park Apps – Almost every park now has their own app. Honestly, they can be extremely handy. Instead of carrying around a paper map of the park, most have maps on their app and some even give you directions from one attraction to the next. They also can have your park reservation or tickets and just make your visit that much easier.

The Disney World app (left) showing current wait times and the Six Flags app (right) showing all amenities and attractions

Prioritize Your Day – Even spending an entire day in a theme park, you might not get to see and do everything you want. We recommend getting everyone’s top picks, and trying to really prioritize those things. Consider riding the newest attractions first when the lines might not be as long. Find dark rides, or shows that you can go to in the middle of the day to sit, rest, and relax. You can usually find a list of shows online or in the parks apps.

Charge Your Devices – Another obvious one, but something that can quickly ruin your day if not done, is charge all of your electronics before you enter the park. You’ll have downtime in line, and sometimes just being able to let your little ones watch their favorite videos (with headphones!), or finding games to play together can really make the time fly.

Change Of Clothes – This may seem like overkill, but if you’re planning on riding any water rides this could change your whole day. You don’t need to bring an entire extra outfit for everyone, but we recommend bringing an extra pair of socks. The rest of your clothes will dry being in the heat and won’t feel damp and muggy for long, but your socks and shoes will. A new pair of socks after you’ve done your log flumes will make you much more comfortable.

Meeting Place – Our final tip is to find somewhere centrally located in the park and have everyone agree to meet there if anyone gets lost. Have your little ones repeat the name of the place you’re meeting and make sure everyone knows not to panic and to just meet back up if anything happens.