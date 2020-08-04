Visit the Texas Hill Country and Relax, or Even Learn To Cook, At The Blair House Inn

Our Producer Dustin recently visited Wimberly, Texas to take in the sights, sounds, and tastes of The Blair House Inn. In this first of three installments featuring the Bed, And Breakfast, co-owner Chris Mahoney talks a little about the history of the property and the reasons his guests keep coming back the this beautiful slice of the hill country.

The Blair House Inn is located in Wimberly, Texas.  Visit www.blairhouseinn.com to check availability and upcoming events.  You can also follow them on social media with @blairhouseinn.

