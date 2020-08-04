Visit the Texas Hill Country and Relax, or Even Learn To Cook, At The Blair House Inn

Rosie and Steph have seen MBerry Miracle Fruit Tablets popping up around the internet, so they decided to give them a try! You can order these blister-packaged pills on Amazon.

MBerry is supposed to give you a "flavor trip" by inhibiting your taste receptors, especially the sour ones, making things that are unpalatable for most people (like lemons and limes) taste like candy! The directions say to let the pill dissolve completely on your tongue, and the inhibitors should work for up to half an hour.