There is a new place in Austin that is the definition of having something for everyone. You can find food, fun, fútbol, entertainment, and more right here at the pitch.

Scott Hentschel with The Pitch joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

What is The Pitch?

“The best of all worlds. We have dozens of TVs playing sports events all the time, several food and bar options, we are family-friendly and dog friendly, and social-distancing friendly, too! We have great programming coming up this Spring into Summer like trivia nights, we’re looking into having live music, events that help out local animal shelters, and discounted nights specifically for our neighbors. We can also hold events on-site in our beautiful glass building on Parmer Pond, our pitch called Parmer Field is a beautiful spot for soccer and you can even come out and play sand volleyball!”

What kind of food do you offer?

“There are four restaurants, two bars, and a coffee shop. Can’t choose between a banh mi, street tacos, or a burger? Why not all! Order for your whole group from our numerous restaurants and bars in one place and pick up your food when it’s hot and ready.”

This is a great spot for soccer fans, right?

“Yes! The Pitch is a popular spot for Austin FC home and away matches. (Austin FC practices at the St. David’s Performance Center right across the street.) We are happy to host all the fan groups and families before and during the matches. We actually see sports fans of all kinds come out to watch their favorite events on our big screens.”

You can learn more about all the happenings and offerings the pitch has at ThePitchAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by The Pitch and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.