The month of August is our annual KXAN Clear The Shelters event where we try and help our local shelters pair some furry friends with some new parents. Once you have that new family member, we have just the place for you to bring them to for great food and drinks and a dog-friendly atmosphere.

Brett Berry, an operating partner at the Armadillo Den, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to tell us more.

Armadillo Den is located at 10106 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748 and is an official KXAN Clear the Shelters “Hound Hangout.”

What makes this place unique and pet friendly?

Berry said Armadillo Den is dog-friendly and has an off-leash dog park in the back, along with:

Outdoor space and live music

Large LED TVs for college football watch parties

Rental spaces

Four food trucks for varying options

Draft cocktails and mocktails

Armadillo Den also has family-friendly hours weekdays till 6 p.m. but those 21 and up can enjoy Friday nights after 6 p.m. and all day Saturday and Sunday.

Come check out this amazing “Hound Hangout” — a great place for drinks, dogs, and dillos. Learn more at ArmadilloDenAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Armadillo Den and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.