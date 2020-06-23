Visit Sweet Ritual’s Vegan Ice Cream Shop In ‘Animal Crossing’

If you’ve been on social media within the last month or two, it’s all you see people talk about. It’s the new Nintendo Switch game, “Animal Crossing: New Horizons.”

It’s a social simulation video game, where you’re on an island and you fish, build stuff and now…you can visit a local ice cream shop!

Sweet Ritual Co-Owner, Amelia Raley decided to build a virtual version of the vegan ice cream shop during quarantine when the actual shop was forced to shut their doors, due to COVID-19.



Photos By Sweet Ritual

The game is all about trading items, and it turns out that the game has the exact soft-serve lamps that Sweet Ritual has in their Airport Boulevard store. Amelia wanted those lamps! So she reached out to social media and gave out Sweet Ritual’s code, so visitors could come and make trades with her. Within an hour of doing that, Sweet Ritual had several visitors, and all eight lamp colors.

Pretty cool! Well, if video games aren’t your thing, we have great news! Sweet Ritual has reopened and is offering curbside pick-up. To place your order, or for more information, visit their website. And for daily flavors give them a follow on Instagram, @SweetRitual.