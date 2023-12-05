RUDOLPH’S ROAD HOUSE AT LEFTY’S BRICK BAR
About: It’s yuletide yeehaw at Rudolph’s Road House, where Santa’s little helpers find their after-hours cheer! Running December 1st to 31st, this interactive holiday popup takes over Lefty’s Brick Bar and Gin Bar. Get ready for a tinsel-tastic time with festive cocktails, over-the-top decorations, and a merry mayhem of themed events all month long. Follow @leftysbrickbar and @ginbaratx on Instagram for the inside scoop on this retro holiday shindig – it’s the North Pole’s best-kept secret!
Dates: 12/1 – 12/31
WEEKLY EVENTS
- Tinsel & Tarot Readings: Insightful readings under the holiday lights from @sound_sight_tarot. Every Wednesday through 12/31 from 7 to 9 pm
- Smack-Talk Santa: Prepare to have your holiday cheer thoroughly roasted by our resident naughty Santa. Enter his peppermint fence if you dare! Every Thursday through 12/31 from 8 to 10 pm.
- Not So Silent Night: Let the sleigh bells ring and music sing as our DJs bring the holiday spirit to the dance floor. Every Saturday through 12/31
from 9pm to 1am
ONE-TIME EVENTS
- Ho-Ho-Homicide: A Holiday Murder Mystery Party: Deck the halls with crime and folly! There’s been a snowy slaying that’s turned the night not so merry-and-bright. Donning your tackiest holiday sweater, you must gather information, bribe people for clues, and solve the crime before this holiday chase turns into a Christmas cold case. Will you figure out who’s been naughty and who’s been nice? Your ticket gets you access to 2.5-3 hours of entertainment with professional actors and a complimentary drink ticket at our holiday pop-up bar. Food and additional drinks are available for purchase.
- When: Thursday, December 14th from 8pm-10:30 pm
- Ticket link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ho-ho-homicide-a-holiday-murder-mystery-party-tickets-744666697137?aff=oddtdtcreator
- Photo: https://giantnoise.box.com/s/w4mnv6m31rkraix2uxl7skbbxa044358
- North Pole New Years: a New Year’s Eve Party where Christmas never dies! Stay tuned for more details.