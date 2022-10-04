Kate LaFleur, Communications Coordinator with Texas Hill Country Wineries, joined Studio 512 to talk about their upcoming Texas Wine Month Passport.

Kate says, “Texas Wine Month is October and the passport event will be happening this year for the entire month at over 50 wineries in the beautiful Hill Country. This event is the third of four self-guided passport events Texas Hill Country Wineries hosts throughout the year, allowing consumers to experience a world of wine at a variety of participating wineries. With the purchase of a digital passport, ticket holders can taste at up to four wineries per day over the course of the month, as well as receive exclusive discounts on bottle purchases. Passport tickets are $120/couple or $85/individual. $5 from each ticket sold goes directly to the Texas Hill Country Wine Industry Scholarship Fund. In total, more than $55,500 has been awarded to 47 Texas students working towards a degree in Viticulture, Enology or Hospitality.“

Katie showed Studio 512 a couple of Texas Hill Country Winery member offerings:

Hye Meadow Winery

2019 Nebbiolo, Texas High Plains (Paka Vineyards)

“Light in glass, big in mouth! Grippy tannins that bind cherries to your mouth. Great for the transition from summer to fall, pair with rustic Italian dishes.

“‘Serious wine made by fun people’: Hye Meadow is located (you might have guessed) in Hye, which is between Johnson City and Stonewall. They have a large, beautiful outdoor area to enjoy along with yard games, a great menu and a couple donkeys to say hi to.”

Slate Theory Winery + Vineyard

2021 Cinsault Rose, Texas High Plains

Aroma: Green Apple, Ripe Cantaloupe, Orange Zest, Orange Blossom, Crushed Petals, Wet Concrete

Palate: Orange & Lime Zest, Apple, Limestone

Food Pairings: Oysters, Smoked Salmon, Grilled Veggies, Pizza, Texas BBQ

“This winery is along 290 in Fredericksburg and somewhat new, opened in November of last year. If you are planning a visit be sure to schedule a wine cave tour, its a beautiful underground space where you will have a really unique experience.”

Duchman Family Winery

2021 Viognier

“The 2021 Viognier is a varietal traditionally from France and has been making a name for itself in Texas. This vintage of Viognier has a welcome burst of white flowers, lemon, lime and elegant minerality right off the bat. The palate does not disappoint, with notes of stone fruit, mandarin oranges and citrus.

“Duchman is located in Driftwood. If you are traveling from Austin it is a great place to stop along the way on the wine trail. There is a beautiful outdoor seating area here and a great menu with pizzas and other snacks to enjoy during your visit.”

Kate has a great way to people to get the most out of their passport! “We have a great printable map available this year that lists just the participating wineries. You can easily see which wineries are close to each other, which wineries require reservations and other great information. That map is linked on the ticket page and also in the confirmation email sent after a ticket purchase. Also, if you are able to visit during the week, it is a really great time since some of the wineries aren’t quite as crowded.”

More information, the list of participating wineries and the ticket sales link can be found by clicking here.

Other upcoming Texas Hill Country Wineries events: