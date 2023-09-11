The mothers of preterm and sick infants are often those least likely to be able to provide milk for their babies, and it’s the reason why Mothers’ Milk Bank At Austin was created. MMBA saves babies’ lives by providing prescribed, pasteurized donor human milk.

Kim Updegrove, the executive director of Mothers’ Milk Bank At Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert at the home of Brooke and Elijah to tell us more.

Parents Brooke and Elijah shared their story of how MMBA helped out them and their son.

Updegrove discussed the primary recipients of donor human milk, if milk donations are keeping up with demand, who can donate, the impact of 100 ounces, and more.

Rock the Park concerts are beginning again! On Friday, September 22nd, 6:30 to 8:15pm, you will find the milk bank hosting a table with kids’ activities, education and swag materials.

Mothers’ Milk Bank At Austin needs your help. To learn how you can help save the lives of Central Texas babies, go to MilkBank.org.

