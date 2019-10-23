Visit Hotel Ella’s Haunted Mansion

Calling all goblins and ghosts: Ella’s Haunted Mansion at Hotel Ella is back for another year of frights and delights! On Sunday, October 27th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hotel Ella will kick off a full day of Halloween tricks and treats for the whole family. Costumes are encouraged!

The annual spook-tacular features a full day of ghastly good times including, outdoor games and activities, brunch buffet from Goodall’s and boo(zy) specialty cocktails, and live music. Guests and ghouls are invited to join spooky tours of the historic mansion that leave every 20 minutes during the event and available via reservation.

Witches and wizards of all ages are invited to Hotel Ella’s sprawling front lawn for:

Pumpkin & ghoud decorating

Face painting

Cornhole & lawn games

Live music

Spooky mansion tours, offered every 20 minutes from 10am – 2pm; additional tour spots will be open day of the event, dependent on availability

Brunch buffet specials, $40 for adults, $15 for kids 12 and under; walk-ins welcome upon capacity

Boozy specialty cocktails, mulled wine & spiced cider

Learn more at www.hotelella.com.