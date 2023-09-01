Galveston is the “Winter Wonder Island” of Texas! Galveston Island offers holiday attractions and events from November through early January. The beloved festival Dickens on the Strand celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, too. Mary Beth Bassett of Visit Galveston joined Studio 512 to talk about what’s to expect this season.

We’re in the heat of the summer here in Texas. It’s hard to believe we’re thinking about the winter holidays, right?

“That’s so true! But the winter holidays are less than four months away! So, there’s plenty of time to plan to head to Galveston Island and spend some fun, family time at the beach.”

Tell us about some of the big holiday attractions in Galveston this holiday season.

“There are so many! Visitors to Galveston can take a ride on the Polar Express at the Galveston Railroad Museum. It’s so fun. The beloved story is reenacted on train cars that travel to Santa’s workshop – and hot chocolate is included. Or, head to Moody Gardens’ Holiday in the Gardens where you can experience Ice Land – A Rainforest Experience – where tons of ice will be crafted to resemble rainforest plants and animals. And, it’s kept at a frosty nine degrees! Brr!

“Moody Gardens also offers a Festival of Lights, holiday-themed movies, visits with Santa and more. Galveston’s downtown area will be decked out for the season so visitors can get their holiday shopping – and eating – done!”

A highlight of Galveston’s holiday season is Dickens on The Strand. Tell us about that.

“Dickens on The Strand started out decades ago as a fundraiser for the Galveston Historical Foundation – and still is! It takes place the first weekend in December in downtown Galveston against the backdrop of Victorian architecture. Attendees are encouraged to dress in period costumes and so many do. It’s hard not to talk with a British accent!

“This year, the festival celebrates its 50th year. Descendants of Charles Dickens will be there for readings and guest appearances. There will be parades, choirs, delicious food and even bed races. It’s a wonderful and super fun family event!”

This segment is paid for by Visit Galveston and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.