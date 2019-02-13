Visit Galveston for Spring Break and the Biggest Mardi Gras Celebration in Texas

Mary Beth Bassett from the Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau visited KXAN to let our viewers know about the biggest Mardi Gras celebration in Texas – Mardi Gras Galveston. Not many people know that Galveston’s Mardi Gras is the third largest in the country after New Orleans and Mobile, Alabama. The festivities take place during two weekends leading up to Fat Tuesday – March 5 – and bring parades, concerts and entertainment along the island’s seawall and in its historic downtown district. Galveston’s Mardi Gras offers a variety of experiences suited for families, music lovers, pets and more! And, Mardi Gras at the beach is a quick four-hour road trip from Austin. Visit mardigrasgalveston.com for more information. If you can’t make if for Mardi Gras, come on down for Spring Break! Our beaches are ready!

Sponsored by Galveston Island Convention and Visitors Bureau. Opinions expressed by guests on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.