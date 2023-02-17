Spring is right around the corner, and it’s time to get things growing! Greg Thomas, co-owner of Barton Springs Nursery, joined Studio 512 from his tropical office to talk about what’s new at the nursery.

For those that haven’t been, it’s an Austin staple: Barton Springs Nursery has been in business for 35 years! It was bought by longtime employees and collaborators last year who are passionate about keeping it afloat.

Check out some of the great things going on at the nursery:

With one of the largest selection of native plants in town, the nursery greenhouses are a ‘plant speakeasy’ where hard-to-find varieties are propagated to ensure they’ll thrive in the local climate. What’s to plant & when; drought resistant plants, thinking ahead to the heat of summer.

Barton Springs Nursery is open, rain or shine, every day of the week. Head out for advice, education…or just to wander the grounds. Learn more at BartonSpringsNursery.com.