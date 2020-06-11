Virtual Summer Film Camp With Austin Film Festival

Austin Film Festival just launched their Virtual Summer Film Camp for kids! These classes will provide both a fun and instructional creative outlet for your young storyteller. One-week classes are running throughout June and July for kids ages 9 -18.

Virtual Film Campers Will Need:

  • Access to the internet.
  • A computer or tablet with a webcam.
  • A smartphone or tablet with the ability to take pictures and to record audio and video.
  • Access to an email in order to receive class zoom invitations as well as class communications.
  • Please note, all courses will be held over Zoom Video Conference. 

