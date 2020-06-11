Virtual Summer Film Camp With Austin Film Festival

Raquel Greer Gordian stopped by Steph's house to help her get her closet in order for Summer. She offered tips on how to give your closet a little love as the seasons change and she's also available for closet cleanout, styling and shopping appointments.

If you're planning to DIY your own closet for Summer Raquel suggests to remove anything you won't wear in the Texas heat and store it away so you don't have to sift through it on a daily basis. Try and use this time to decide if there are items you're ready to part with as well. Does it fit your lifestyle? Do you still like it? Is it still in good shape?