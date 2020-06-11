Virtual Summer Film Camp With Austin Film Festival

Austin Film Festival just launched their Virtual Summer Film Camp for kids! These classes will provide both a fun and instructional creative outlet for your young storyteller. One-week classes are running throughout June and July for kids ages 9 -18.
Virtual Film Campers Will Need:
- Access to the internet.
- A computer or tablet with a webcam.
- A smartphone or tablet with the ability to take pictures and to record audio and video.
- Access to an email in order to receive class zoom invitations as well as class communications.
- Please note, all courses will be held over Zoom Video Conference.