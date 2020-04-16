Virtual Story Time & Kid-Friendly Activities With Austin Parks Foundation

As both social distancing and shelter in place have dramatically changed routines, particularly those of kids, Austin Parks Foundation has made their Little Hummingbird Society (LHS) program completely virtual to help provide an array of home activities for the whole family.

LHS provides indoor activity kits, special outdoor programming and games that allow parents to continue educating their kids about the importance of our city’s green spaces – whether that be from your neighborhood park or your backyard for the time being. All activities including activity booklets, printable word games, printable drawing and coloring sheets are available for free at www.austinparks.org/little-hummingbird-society/

Here are a few examples of great outdoor activities:

Seed Balls 101

•Seed balls allow kids to get their hands dirty and help bring life and color to your backyard! They are an easy way to plant native flowers because the seeds are “pre-planted” since they are covered in soil and compost. The seeds are kept safe until they’re ready to germinate on their own, making it easier for us to “plant” them without worry. Visit the blog for recipe and directions.

Tree Care 101

• A little extra time at home is the perfect time for adults to tend to their yards and teach their kids about Earth’s superheroes, trees. Visit the blog to see tips and tricks APF has put together on proper mulching, watering, pruning and more to help keep the trees on your property happy and healthy.

Clean Up Games

•Give each person a trash bag, choose a pick-up area in your neighborhood and the person with the most trash in their bag at the end wins a prize! Parents can incorporate a time limit, scavenger hunt or prize for “weirdest item” for a little extra incentive.

Austin Parks Foundation wants to emphasize that while it is encouraged to do these activities in your own yard, if you do choose to take these games to a park or around your neighborhood please remember to practice proper social distancing – staying at least 6 feet away from those not in your household and to wear protective gloves if fit for the activity.

Little Hummingbird Society was designed to promote a healthy lifestyle, volunteerism, and advocacy with Austin’s youngest park-goers and Austin Park Foundation is here to help create a new generation of park lovers and gardners during this time at home!

