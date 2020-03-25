Virtual Pajama Party Ideas With Toast + Timber, William Chris Vineyards & Austin Pizza

Join Steph and Rosie in a virtual Pajama Party with lots of ideas for throwing a girls night while practicing social distancing. For some great ideas on what to do during a PJ party see below!

WINE

William Chris Vineyards is offering virtual wine tastings on Facebook Live every Saturday and Sunday at 4pm. You can purchase a weekly 4 pack of wines that is delivered to your house prior to the tasting.  Studio 512 viewers can get a discount by using code STUDIO512.  Your 4 pack of wine will be discounted to $100 (value $125) For more information and to order your wine go to WilliamChrisWines.com

PIZZA

Austin’s Pizza: $7 large cheese & $8 large pepperoni pick up-only special – guests can request curbside pick up by calling when they arrive. Delivery is available all around town. Other specials include 2 Austin Originals for $25. Large 2-topping for $12.50 for delivery or pick-up. Order online at austinspizza.com.

CRAFTS

For a fun DIY check out what Toast + Timber is offering…

-The studio is closed but the fun doesn’t stop! We are still spreading joy into everyone’s homes without spreading germs!

-We are Offering wood sign DIY Kits for all ages

-Doesn’t require any experience. Each kit includes written instructions plus video guided instructions.

-Each DIY Kit includes everything you need except for maybe 1-2 common household items

-We will deliver within 10 miles of our studio in Round Rock

-Purchase online at www.toastandtimber.com at least 48 hours in advance.

