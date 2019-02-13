It’s our favorite time of the week! Marissia Faddoul with Texas Humane Heroes is in the house to introduce us to a new furry friend named Violet. Get info about donating, volunteering or adopting at HumaneHeroes.org. You can also visit Texas Humane Heroes in person at 10930 East Crystal Falls Parkway in Leander, or give them a call at (512) 260-3602.
Violet: Not the Color, the Dog
