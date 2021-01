Jesse O'Brien from Central Athlete joined Steph and Rosie for some Monday Motivation. Check out the segment above for fitness tips and

• Now that it's the New Year, people are making resolutions to get fit. What is the best way to ease into a fitness?Don't go overboard on too many resolutions all at once; Chances increase for success the fewer you focus on; focus on the ones that make the least lifestyle change but a lot of impact: sleep, sunshine and stress.