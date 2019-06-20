Vibrant Health With Native Path

It’s a new catchphrase: “sitting is the new smoking.” In a world that sits, Dr. Chad Walding of Native Path wants to show us how to stand up straight — so he stopped by Studio 512 to give us some of his tips!

Native Path is a whole-body health company that helps people reach vibrant health. They use ancient wisdom and modern science to offer programs and products to help people improve their eating, moving, and overall lifestyle!

Dr. Walding highlights that collagen is so important. He says collagen is like a glue that holds your body together. It helps with your skin, teeth, nails, tendons, ligaments and even the health of your gut. Unfortunately, he says, most of us are extremely deficient in collagen. It’s just not part of our modern diet like it was for our native ancestors, who would get a lot of it naturally. Collagen peptides are a great way to get more collagen in your diet. Collagen peptides are tasteless and odorless, and go great in your morning coffee, tea, smoothies, and soups! People are getting amazing results with collagen!

You can check out and shop all of Native Path’s other nutrition supplements at their website, www.nativepath.com. This is where you’ll find more about the company and you can read great health articles. There are follow-along workouts you can do to get out of pain and feel good about your body… and they have lots of healthy and tasty recipes you can try out! You’ll also find their amazing products and programs to help you transform your health.

Sponsored by Native Path. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.