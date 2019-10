Each week leading up to veterans day, we want to feature different LOCAL vets.

This week, we’re featuring World War II veteran, Jack Maroney.

Check out this week’s Veterans Voices, brought to you by ASCO and the Carlson law firm.

“Faith plays a hell of an important part and I just think back of “what if this happened, what if that happened.” It’s out of your hands and faith can be good or bad, and fortunately Joyce and I — as of this date, this hour — have been fortunate.