Hear from Colonel Thomas Jerry Curtis as part of our series called “Veterans Voices.”

Colonel Curtis was on a rescue mission for the pilot of another craft in 1965 when his plane crashed on the Laos/Vietnam border. He and two other crew members were captured and moved to a POW camp in North Vietnam. They were released during Operation Homecoming.

