Veterans Voices: Colonel Curtis

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Hear from Colonel Thomas Jerry Curtis as part of our series called “Veterans Voices.”

Colonel Curtis was on a rescue mission for the pilot of another craft in 1965 when his plane crashed on the Laos/Vietnam border. He and two other crew members were captured and moved to a POW camp in North Vietnam. They were released during Operation Homecoming.

Learn more about ASCO at www.ascoeq.com, and learn more about The Carlson Law Firm at www.carlsonattorneys.com.

Sponsored by ASCO & The Carlson Law Firm. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss