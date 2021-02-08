Verragio Designer Engagement Rings and Wedding Bands with M Robinson Fine Jewelers

This morning Rosie spoke with Marc Winjen from M Robinson Fine Jewelers about Verragio engagement rings and wedding bands.

How is Verragio different and what are they known for?

They pioneered casting techniques using 3d (dental equipment) printers a decade prior to them catching on in other applications. Many of their rings are designed and cast in as many as 7 individual pieces. all assembled by hand in ways the industry hasn’t seen before.

7 pieces in one ring? Can you explain how that works?

So the lace work and floral halo, lace shank, the negative space and precision beadwork designs cant be cast in one mold and hand carved. Each piece is cast then hand carved then assembled to give the Verragio line a delicate and princess-esque level of detail – airy, lacy, and individual. I can spot a Verragio from across the room.

So who is Verragio client for? Is it really only for royalty and princesses?

No but it will make you feel royal. Woman of all ages are attracted to Verragio, its so very feminine and its truly like wearing Cinderella’s carriage or a tiara for your finger!

For more information visit MRobinsonJewelers.com.

Sponsored by M Robinson Fine Jewelers. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.