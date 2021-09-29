Venardos Circus In Austin At Moontower Saloon Until October 3, 2021

Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to be back on the road and continue their post-COVID tour in Austin, TX at Moontower Saloon, 10212 Menchaca Rd, Austin, TX 78748. They kicked off with their first show on September 22, 2021. With 16 shows over two weeks, the intimate red-and-white striped tent is wrapping up on Sunday, October 3, 2021.

This will be Venardos Circus’ first show in Texas since their 2020 tour was abruptly halted near Houston in March 2020 due to COVID-19 shutdowns. Venardos Circus last performed in the Austin area, in Buda, in March 2019. They had two stops scheduled in 2020 for Austin and Buda but both were canceled due to lockdowns.







We are thrilled to be back out on tour again bringing smiles and joy to families and kids of ALL ages. Guests can expect to be transported back in time to the center ring of a centuries-old tradition, but one that we have tried hard to reinvent for a next-generation while still tugging at the nostalgia of those returning to the circus. This partnership is perfect because we love to keep Austin weird, and we try to bring in new and exciting things to South Austin.” Kevin Venardos, founder and producer of The Venardos Circus

The Show Schedule:

Wednesday, September 29 – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, September 30 – 7:00 p.m.

Friday, October 1– 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, October 2 – 1:00 p.m., 4:00 p.m., 7:00 p.m.

Sunday, October 3 – 1:00 p.m. & 4:00 p.m.







Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating. The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus. Parking is free. Festive preshow entertainment begins an hour prior to showtime. Moontower Saloon will be fully operational during Venardos Circus showtimes including beer and food. Adult beverages purchased at Moontower Saloon will be allowed in the tent. Tent concessions will be available when doors open. Classic circus treats like fresh popcorn, cotton candy, house-made all-natural pink lemonade, nachos, hot dogs, packaged candy, and more are available. The main event lasts approximately 90 minutes, with a brief intermission. Visit their website for more details.