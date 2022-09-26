Known as “The Little Circus That Could,” The Venardos Circus held its first performance in 2014 at the LA County Fair.

Created by former Ringling Bros. Ringmaster Kevin Venardos, the show featured a cast of 6 artists in a kind of Broadway/Circus Musical. It was just a little Circus… but it had great BIG dreams.

In the years since, Venardos Circus has grown into a living example of the power of dreams, reinventing the American Circus tradition for a new generation, and bringing joy to people everywhere.

Performer in the circus, Edge, joined Studio 512 to tell us more.

Venardos Circus, a Broadway-style animal-free circus, is thrilled to return to Austin, TX at Moontower Saloon, 10212 Manchaca Rd, Austin, TX, 78748, from September 21-October 2, 2022.

After a sold-out run at Buck’s Backyard this spring, they are passing through Texas on their way to the Southern states for their annual fall and winter tour.

There will be 16 shows over two weeks in the intimate red-and-white striped tent. The tent will be set up the day prior to opening night. Venardos Circus proudly features its own custom-made big-top, a classic red-and-white striped tent, with an intimate feel and limited seating.

The circus performers also are the crew in this traveling tour, much like the original circus tradition. There are no animals in Venardos Circus. Buy your tickets today!