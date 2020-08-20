Velocity Credit Union Continues To Serve Members, Pets and The Community During Pandemic

In these unfamiliar and unique times, some things remain constant — like Velocity Credit Union’s commitment to its members and the community.

As an essential service, the Austin-based credit union remains open to provide the community with the high level of service members have come to expect. Although the branches themselves are closed (except by appointment) Velocity has kept its drive-thrus open with expanded services, introduced new ITMs that enable users to speak live with tellers, provided a full suite of always-on mobile and online services, and made its contact center representatives available 12 hours a day for assistance.

Recent months have afforded Velocity a chance to see the impact of its long-standing commitment to the community. For starters, the credit union has once again sponsored KXAN’s “Clear the Shelters” campaign. “It’s a cause we really believe in,” said Debbie Mitchell, Velocity President and CEO. “About 80% of our employees have pets, and more than 60% have adopted them.” Velocity pets include Bailey & Sasha, both adopted from rescue groups in Houston.

Meanwhile, the credit union continues to help other longtime partners who are struggling to keep their doors open during this challenging time. In recent months, it has partnered with local nonprofits including United Way for Greater Austin, which provides a number of great community resources, and the Central Texas Food Bank, which is responding to record needs.

Other longtime Velocity partners who depend on organizations like the credit union to help keep their doors open during the pandemic include CASA for Travis County and the Austin Humane Society.

Velocity’s philosophy around community involvement is to keep it local, and to support those organizations where it can have a meaningful impact. Find out more about Velocity online.

