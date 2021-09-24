Vein Solutions Offers Comprehensive Cosmetic And Therapeutic Vein Care

Jeffrey Apple, M.D., a board-certified vascular surgeon at Vein Solutions, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Stephanie Gilbert to talk about why varicose veins are more than just an embarrassing, cosmetic problem and the comprehensive approach Vein Solutions takes to varicose vein treatment.

Varicose veins can simply be a cosmetic problem, but for some, you say they can actually be a sign of a more serious medical problem. Tell us about that.

“We make sure there are no underlying issues like blood clots or deep vein thrombosis.”

As a vascular surgeon, you’re not only focused on the cosmetic piece of varicose vein treatment, you take a deeper look. Why is it important to visit a vascular surgeon for varicose veins and what makes varicose vein treatment at Vein Solutions different?

Apple, M.D. said:

Patient exam and history to assess entire circulatory system — evaluate for arterial or blood vessel problems

Combine medicine and aesthetic to treat both cosmetic and therapeutic vein issues

Offer a full spectrum of in-office procedures; one stop shop for vein care

He also discussed what the latest varicose vein treatment options are, as well as when someone should be concerned and call a doctor about varicose veins — “when legs are swollen and painful.”

Vein Solutions offers “minimally invasive, same day procedures including VenaSeal.”

Vein Solutions has locations in Austin and Georgetown. To learn more about their cosmetic and therapeutic vein care solutions, visit their website at VeinSolutionsAustin.com.

This segment is paid for by Vein Solutions and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.