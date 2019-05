Vegan Food Truck Crawl Vegan Food Truck Crawl prev next

What's more "Austin" than a food truck crawl? This one has a special twist -- it's all vegan! Here to show us a charged chia pudding that you can get at this cool event is Raad Mansour from ATX Food Co. ATX Food Co is participating in Trucklandia's Vegan Food and Drink Crawl on Sunday, June 2nd. For more information, check out their website. For more information on ATX Food Co, follow along with them on social media.