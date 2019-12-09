Vegan Desserts at Fat Cats Organic Coffee & Desserts

The holiday season is in full swing which means having lots of baked goods and treats. Sabrina Brock from Fast Cats Organic Coffee & Desserts stopped by the studio to show us how to make vegan style sugar cookies.

Cookie Recipe:

  • 36 oz flour
  • 1 tbs + 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 14 oz earth balance/vegan butter
  • 15 oz sugar
  • 4 oz vegan cream cheese
  • 2 tbs egg replacer + 1/2 cup water
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract

Be sure to follow them on Facebook to check out their full menu or vist their store location on 7020 Easy Wind Drive, in Suite 140.

