Vegan Desserts at Fat Cats Organic Coffee & Desserts

The holiday season is in full swing which means having lots of baked goods and treats. Sabrina Brock from Fast Cats Organic Coffee & Desserts stopped by the studio to show us how to make vegan style sugar cookies.
Cookie Recipe:
- 36 oz flour
- 1 tbs + 1 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 14 oz earth balance/vegan butter
- 15 oz sugar
- 4 oz vegan cream cheese
- 2 tbs egg replacer + 1/2 cup water
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
Be sure to follow them on Facebook to check out their full menu or vist their store location on 7020 Easy Wind Drive, in Suite 140.