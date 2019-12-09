Vegan Desserts at Fat Cats Organic Coffee & Desserts

The holiday season is in full swing which means having lots of baked goods and treats. Sabrina Brock from Fast Cats Organic Coffee & Desserts stopped by the studio to show us how to make vegan style sugar cookies.

Cookie Recipe:

36 oz flour

1 tbs + 1 tsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

14 oz earth balance/vegan butter

15 oz sugar

4 oz vegan cream cheese

2 tbs egg replacer + 1/2 cup water

2 tsp vanilla extract

