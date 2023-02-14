Roses are red, violets are blue, Corinne is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a Tomahawk Dinner for 2! Grab your lover or your bestie and indulge in their shareable Tomahawk Valentine’s Day special priced at $175 per couple.

The special will be served on February 14th from 5:00pm – 11:00pm. Wine pairings and V-Day themed cocktails will be available for an additional cost. Regular menu items will be available in addition to the Valentine’s Day special. Guests can reserve their spot for this special dinner on OpenTable.