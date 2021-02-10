Valentine’s Gifts For The Whole Family With Bump Club & Beyond

This morning Lindsay Pinchuk, Founder of Bump Club & Beyond, joined us to share some gift ideas for the whole family for Valentine’s Day!

Mabels Labels Heart Shaped Labels

Heart Shape Name Labels are an attention-grabbing and equally adorable way to put a name on everything your child brings to school, daycare, camp or activities. Customize the heart stickers with your little one’s name and your choice of design, then peel-and-stick them on to sippy cups, lunch containers, shoes, electronics, school supplies and anything else that tends to end up misplaced or in the lost and found!

The DiPP!T Ball Pit

The DiPP!T is the ultimate inflatable ball pit! Featuring premium VELVET vinyl and approximately 500 jumbo 3” crush-proof ball pit balls, little ones and young ones at heart will HAVE A BALL (or a few hundred)!

Dazzle Dry Valentine’s Day Gift Set

Revive the retro with the seafoam shimmer of Monsoon Madness and ’70s orange Citrus Streak. Or bring back the Lite Brite with the beaming melon of Oh My! and light blue shimmer of Bluebirds Fly. Top it off with our sentimental peach Tweet Me and this Valentine’s Day, you’ll be falling head over nails.

Valentines Day Themed Virtual Kids Classes

Show your kids how much you love them through some awesome online classes to keep them busy throughout the month of February! Get $25 off any class with the code KPGIFT25 and through this link!

Olive and Cocoa Gift Basket

A crate of candies in pink is pure perfection! Petite includes sugared marshmallow puffs, bubble gum balls, gummy strawberry rings, chocolate covered cinnamon bears, pink caramel popcorn, and watermelon sours. Large also includes red Aussie licorice, red and white gummy bears, white chocolate covered gummy bears, rocky road popcorn, pink chocolate covered graham crackers, and a white chocolate marshmallow stick. Treats come gift wrapped in a pink-lidded hand crafted wood crate with ribbon.

Social Print Studio Grid Poster

This is such a special way to share pictures and important moments with the ones you love. One of many items on their website, you can also make calendars, books and more!

For more information you can visit BumpclubAndBeyond.com.