Valentine’s Day Mixer Featuring Live Entertainment, Shopping & Speed Dating At Meanwhile Brewing Co.

Are you single for the upcoming romantic holiday? Meanwhile Brewing can help! They’re celebrating Valentine’s Day with a party that includes speed dating, drinks, shopping, live music, a movie and more. Conner Gilfillan, Director of Sales and Marketing at Meanwhile, chatted with Studio 512 about the upcoming event.

Conner says, “This party was created in the spirit of getting back out there, meeting new people, and making connections fun.”

The brewery is partnering with the Austin-based Remember Me card game to host a speeding dating-inspired “getting to know you” mixer for Valentine’s Day. The Remember Me card game is designed to get to know people in a meaningful way, even if you’ve known them for years. Sign-ups for the Remember Me Mixer will begin at 5:00 p.m., and the mixer begins at 5:30 p.m. All participants are eligible to win a prize from Remember Me and Meanwhile, with drawings taking place at the conclusion of the mixer.

Free live music will be provided by Austin-based singer-songwriter Nichole Wagner. Wagner’s music is rooted in Americana-folk traditions, with disarmingly honest lyrics accented by wistful alto.

Meanwhile has created two specialty cocktails to sip on as folks celebrate:

Rose and Hibiscus Seltzer- Bright, refreshing, boozy, & definitely unexpected.

Rose Petal Spritz – Delightfully aromatic & floral, with distinguished bitterness.

Starting at noon, guests can swing by Meanwhile for a last-minute bouquet purchase from Floral Renaissance’s pop-up flower shop while supplies last. Arrangements will range in size and prize ($50.00-$75.00). In the evening, local vendors will be on-site selling romantic giftables such as jewelry from Milk Moon Designs, maximalist designs by Las Ofrendas, and handmade candles by 7th Street Candle Co.

To close out the evening, Rocket Cinema will present the quirky Parisian classic, Amélie on the pitch. The movie screening will begin at 7:00pm. Viewers are encouraged to bring a blanket or chair.

RSVP to the day’s events via Eventbrite here. Amélie screening tickets are on sale here.