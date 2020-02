We celebrated the love between two local couples, Omar and Makaela Munoz. Thank you Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ for providing the couples with their favorite tacos, chips and queso and guacamole.

Valentina’s Tex Mex BBQ is located at 11500 Manchaca Road. For more information on catering & events contact ANNETTE@VALENTINASAUSTIN.COM or go to https://www.valentinastexmexbbq.com/catering–events.html for more details.