Vaccine Updates & Valentine’s Day Meal Deals at H-E-B

Felicia Peña with H-E-B chatted with Rosie about their latest Covid-19 vaccine updates, Valentine’s Day meal deals and fun for the family.  

Vaccines:

  • As we receive additional allocations of vaccine, we are providing vaccinations to people who fall into the 1a and 1b categories, which is healthcare workers, people over 65, and people over 18 with chronic medical conditions. We’re still asking customers to use the online scheduling tool found at vaccine.heb.com.  While we receive a limited supply of vaccines each week, we are prepared to immunize our customers as additional allocations become available.
  • We open new appointment times as soon as our stores receive the vaccine, so recommend that people continue to check the website for updates.  
  • Those that don’t have access to a computer can call 1-800-811-8620 with any questions to learn more about appointment availability.

Valentine’s Day Meal Deals at H-E-B

  • Nutritious and delicious dinner options for Valentine’s Day so people can still create delicious meals while making healthy choices. Meal deal includes salmon with the choice of asparagus or green beans, and receive chopped salad, baby potatoes, and a creamy creations pint of chocolate-covered strawberries ice-cream for free!
  • Plus other healthy options that are also on special, like lobster tails, H-E-B Prime 1 Ribeye Sweetheart steak, and pre-packed dark chocolate covered almonds.
  • And since most of us are cooking from home, head over to H-E-B’s YouTube channel to find virtual cooking classes filmed with our Cooking Connection chefs who have a variety of dinner ideas and walk you through the cooking process step by step.  

Valentine’s Day fun for families:

HEB has locations throughout Austin and Central Texas. To find a store near you, and for more information, go to HEB.com.

