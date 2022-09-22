UTOPiAfest Thirteen, the experience-based festival in the Texas Hill Country, is taking place October 14-15 at Reveille Peak Ranch in Burnet, Texas. Founder Travis Sutherland talks about what to expect from this year’s festival, the festival’s current wind down and what’s next for the UTOPiA crew.

UTOPiAfest Thirteen is the second to last UTOPiAfest, with the final festival (UTOPiAfest Fourteen) taking place May 5-6, 2023 at Reveille Peak Ranch. UTOPiAfest Thirteen is an amazing alternative festival to ACL Weekend 2, for those Austinites that may want a getaway from the city and experience a more intimate music festival.

Following UTOPiAfest Fourteen, the crew will be winding down any new festival production as they start to focus on new ventures. After that, two smaller events will take place at Four Sisters Ranch in Utopia, Texas – the original location of UTOPiAfest.

These final two events will center around the lunar eclipses taking place in the coming year. UTOPiA Eclipse: Annular will take place October 13-15, 2023, and UTOPiA Eclipse: Total will take place April 7-8, 2024. More information on those events will be announced at a later date.

UTOPiAfest will be held at Reveille Peak Ranch | 105 Co Rd 114 in Burnet, Texas.