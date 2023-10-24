Austin is home the University of Texas Women’s Basketball team. UT Women are the 2023 Big 12 Champions, as well as the team picked preseason #1 in the Big 12 by the league’s coaches. Not only is UT a perennial top 10 program, but 4 of 5 starters this season are ranked in the top 20 in their individual positions by the NCAA. 2023 Big 12 Coach of the Year, Vic Schaefer, spoke with Studio 512 about what makes Texas Women’s Basketball games so appealing.

“I’m really proud of this team; they’ve worked so hard. They’re dedicated kids who also are good people. For the upcoming year, we can expect a lot of great basketball, and a fast game at that. We do a longer press than you might see in other teams. It’s a really exciting group.

“We play at Moody Center, which is an incredible venue…but your venue and atmosphere is only as good as the fans who come to support you. That’s why we need people to come out, wear your UT colors, and cheer loud for these women.

“The games are really affordable: $100 for a season ticket for a 17-game series! The price makes it a great choice for families who want to introduce kids to the game, but we’ve got even more. We have a court that kids can play on ahead of the game, where there are different-sized hoops to try, and our players stick around after the games. They’re always happy to take a picture and sign an autograph for young fans.

“Our Orange-White Scrimmage is the season opener this year, taking place on Tuesday, October 24th. Our team will split up and play one side, orange or white, and then we’re grateful to the Texas Men’s practice team, who is going to play against our Texas women for the second half.

“Admission to the Orange-White Scrimmage is free, and the event is happening in the fantastic Moody Center. All seating will be general admission inside Moody Center on a first-come, first-served basis. Parking will be free and will be in Manor Garage located at 2017 Robert Dedman Drive. Tip-off is at 6 p.m., but doors open at 5 p.m. for folks to come in, get refreshments…maybe even play on the kids’ court. We hope to see you there, and we hope to hear you loud!”

Get season tickets for the University of Texas Women’s Basketball team at TexasSports.com/WBBtickets.

This segment is paid for by University of Texas Athletics and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.