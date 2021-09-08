UT Football: McConaughey’s ‘Alright’ Scale, ‘Cool Dad Recaps’ & More With Austin Aloha

Studio 512 fans know that Patrick Floyd of Austin Aloha is a big UT football supporter, and he’s jazzed about UT’s first win at the home opener on September 4th against the Ragin’ Cajuns! All eyes turn now to the away game against the Arkansas Razorbacks on September 11th. Patrick weighs in on his thoughts.

Patrick’s interpretation of McConaughey’s “Alright” Scale:

Single Alright — Optimistically adequate

— Optimistically adequate Double Alright — Goals

— Goals Triple Alright — Dreams

Patrick’s first official “triple alright” goes to Loreal Sarkisian’s fabulous UT outfit during the home opener. Hook ’em, Horns!

Patrick plans to post “Cool Dad Recaps” following UT football games this year. Patrick says, “Spoiler alert: the game recaps will be digressive by design.”

Patrick runs AustinAloha.com, which celebrates the arts, culture, & leisure of Central Texas. “In the tradition of homegrown armadillo icons, Austin Aloha aspires to be the roly-poly of a thriving cultural compost heap. Just under the surface we dig & nibble to sustain the creative ecosystem we call home.” Learn more at AustinAloha.com.