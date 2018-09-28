Using Advanced Technology to Treat Liver Cancer Video

With precision technology and an emphasis on quality of life through treatment, Austin CyberKnife is committed to helping cancer patients survive and thrive. Dr. Shannon Cox is a radiation oncologist with Austin CyberKnife, and he joined us in the studio to tell us more.

Austin CyberKnife is dedicated to helping reduce risk, prevent and treat cancer with innovative and advanced technology. Cyberknife delivers a high dose of radiation to a specific part of your body, and it can track the motion of the tumor so it is extremely precise. It can take 5 treatments or less compared to the 42 treatments from conventional radiation. Austin Cyberknife collaborates as a team to create positive outcomes for their patients – from treatments and follow ups, and assisting with lodging or transportation, they work to ease the process. Austin CyberKnife is located on I-35 near the Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas. Call 512-324-8060 or go to austincyberknife.com for more details.

Liver cancer is one of the many diseases treated at Austin CyberKnife. The liver is the largest internal organ in the human body, and one of the most vital to life, so it is important to keep it healthy and disease free. You cannot live without your liver. Our livers are responsible for over 500 functions, including the secretion of glucose, proteins, vitamins, and fats; the production of bile; the processing of hemoglobin; and detoxification of numerous substances. According to the American Cancer Society, deaths from liver cancer are increasing in the United States.

Several risk factors, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B or hepatitis C, obesity, type 2 diabetes, etc., and an increase in unhealthy lifestyle choices, are being attributed to the rise of liver cancer. The signs and symptoms of liver cancer often do not show up until the later stages of the disease, but sometimes they may show up sooner. If you go to your doctor when you first notice symptoms, your cancer might be diagnosed earlier, when treatment is most likely to be helpful. Some of the most common symptoms of liver cancer are:

Loss of appetite and/or weight loss

Feeling very full after a small meal and/or nausea or vomiting

An enlarged liver, felt as a mass under the ribs on the right side

An enlarged spleen, felt as a mass under the ribs on the left side

Pain in the abdomen or near the right shoulder blade

Swelling or fluid build-up in the abdomen

Yellowing of the skin and eyes (jaundice)

Liver cancer death rates have generally been increasing since 1980; from 2003 to 2012, rates increased by 2.7% per year. Liver cancer is seen more often in men than in women. The American Cancer Society reports that there will be almost 3,000 deaths from liver cancer in Texas in 2018.

Hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC), also called malignant hepatoma, is the most common type of liver cancer. Most cases of HCC are as a result of a viral hepatitis infection (hepatitis B or C). Patients diagnosed with liver cancer are treated with the CyberKnife® Robotic Radiosurgery System at Austin CyberKnife.

CyberKnife is a painless, nonsurgical alternative to surgery for the treatment of both cancerous and non-cancerous tumors anywhere in the body. The treatment delivers beams of high dose radiation to tumors with extreme precision and features a device that controls the width of the radiation beams the machine delivers during treatment, allowing our clinical experts to vary the beam size and treat a larger variety of tumors throughout the body. Treating liver cancer with conventional radiation therapy can sometimes be a challenge because liver tumors move with respiration. In addition, the tissue surrounding the liver tumors is very sensitive and can be easily damaged. CyberKnife is able to deliver very high doses of radiation to both primary and metastatic liver tumors with extreme accuracy. Working in conjunction with CyberKnife is the Synchrony® Respiratory Tracking System, which enables the radiation beam to track tumor movement in real time and allows patients to breathe normally during their treatment sessions. CyberKnife allows physicians to zero in on a moving target, the liver tumor and irradiate it while minimizing exposure to surrounding healthy tissue.

There are numerous benefits of CyberKnife treatment, including:

It’s nonsurgical, meaning no incisions

There is no anesthesia or hospitalization required

It’s painless

It’s completed in five or fewer outpatient treatment sessions

There is little to no recovery time, allowing for an immediate return to daily activities

There are minimal, if any, side effects

Due to pinpoint precision of high-dose radiation delivery, there is minimal radiation exposure to healthy tissue surrounding a tumor

CyberKnife can treat patients that have previously had surgery, gone through radiation therapy, or are currently undergoing radiation therapy for liver cancer

