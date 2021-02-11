Using A Bamlanivimab Infusion To Fight COVID-19 With Ally Medical Emergency Room

What is Bamlanivimab and how is it used?

Bamlanivimab is a medication used to help fight a COVID-19 infection. It is an antibody we give through an IV to those that qualify to receive it.

Who is able to get this medication?

Those that are high risk, have had a positive COVID-19 and have symptoms for less than 10 days. You have to be at least 12 years of age and you have to meet some other risks to qualify. If you are 65 you can automatically qualify.

What can I expect when I am getting this medication?

The medication infusion takes about an hour, but we also need to monitor you for a short period time, after the infusion has completed, When the research study was done on this medication, the side effects were mostly nausea, but there is always a chance for other reactions that we need to monitor you for.

