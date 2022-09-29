Dr. Varun Sundaram, a urologist at Urology Austin, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about SpaceOAR Hydrogel and Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy.

SpaceOAR Hydrogel

Prostate cancer is the most common form of cancer in men with one in eight being diagnosed in their lifetime. Reports of diagnosed cases have risen sharply, however mortality rates have declined, which may be due to increased screenings.

How is prostate cancer typically treated?

“The two treatments we commonly use are surgery and radiation. Historically, with radiation treatment in the prostate area, there has been a risk of damage to the rectum and bowels. Now, we have new technology and a new product we’ve been using for the last few years from Boston Scientific and that is SpaceOAR Hydrogel.”

I understand that while radiation is very effective, it can come with side effects — can you tell me about SpaceOAR and how that plays a role in radiation?

“SpaceOAR is an exciting technology. It’s a minimally-invasive procedure that is typically done in our office and most patients can return to normal activities in a couple of days. The SpaceOAR hydrogel is inserted in the space between the prostate and the rectum, minimizing radiation exposure to the surrounding, delicate tissues located in the vicinity of the prostate. It’s a water-based gel that stays in place during the course of the radiation treatment and then is slowly absorbed by the body after about six months.”

You mentioned that it’s done in the office, are there any risks and how quickly is it done?

Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy

Enlarged prostate and the side effects that accompany it is a topic that many people are uncomfortable talking about. Men are commonly reluctant to go to the doctor, so it’s challenging to identify some of these issues.

I understand a common condition is benign prostatic hyperplasia or BPH, but many people aren’t as familiar with this. Can you tell us a little bit about BPH and the symptoms to look for?

“As many men get older, their prostate gland enlarges, which may squeeze the urethra and obstruct the flow of urine. Other risk factors for BPH include family history, obesity, heart disease, and diabetes.”

How is BPH treated?

“A wide variety of treatment options are available for BPH, including watchful waiting, behavioral modification, medication, minimally invasive therapies, and surgery. Medication is the most common first-line treatment for mild to moderate symptoms of enlarged prostate. Minimally invasive or surgical treatment might be recommended if symptoms are moderate to severe, medication doesn’t relieve the symptoms, or the patient has other health issues.”

What is Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy? What does “minimally invasive therapy” mean?

“We are excited to offer Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy as one of our in-office treatments for men looking to treat BPH, not just the symptoms. Rezum uses natural water vapor to reduce the size of the prostate and provide lasting symptom relief from BPH without invasive surgery or the potential side effects of prescription drugs.”

“Clinical studies support that Rezūm Therapy relieves BPH symptoms safely and effectively, eliminating the need for BPH medications while also preserving sexual function. Most men see symptom improvement within a few weeks and return to regular activities within a few days after treatment.”

“For years, the primary options for treating BPH were through medications or invasive surgery. Rezūm Therapy is a natural, in-office therapy option for men who do not want to take medication or are dissatisfied with medication symptom relief and want to avoid invasive surgery or implants to treat their BPH.”

“Market research indicates that preserving sexual function is a priority for men when it comes to BPH treatments. Clinical studies show Rezūm Therapy treats the cause of BPH symptoms while preserving sexual function.”

It’s great that patients can see so many improvements in such little time. Are these improvements expected to last, and how long do they last?

“Clinical studies show that most men experience symptom relief in as little as two weeks after treatment with Rezūm Therapy, and maximum benefit may occur within three months. As with any procedure, patient responses can vary.”

“Current clinical studies demonstrate that, following treatment with Rezūm Therapy, symptom improvement is sustained through five years, and studies are ongoing to determine longer-term patient outcomes.”

Can patients be treated with Rezūm Water Vapor Therapy while on their current BPH medication?

“During the Rezūm Therapy pivotal study, all patients discontinued their BPH medication to ensure the efficacy seen was from Rezūm Therapy alone. As such, there has been no randomized clinical data collected on using Rezūm Therapy at the same time as BPH medications.”

