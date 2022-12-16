Did you know that downtown Austin has a drive-in movie theatre? You can feel transported back in time at Blue Starlite Cinema, an urban drive-in unlike any other.

Rosie was joined by owner, Josh Frank to discuss the drive-in.

“The Blue Starlite is the worlds one and only Mini Urban Boutique Drive-In Movie Theater – 11 years running! A Boutique Drive-In Movie Theater for the next generation of outdoor movie lovers, with locations downtown and at Mueller.”

Here is their lineup of recent and upcoming movies:

New releases- Downtown:

Violent Night / Avatar: The Way of Water

New Release Mueller:

Violent Night

Classics Mueller and Downtown:

Christmas Vacation

Elf

Home Alone

Die Hard

Gremlins

Edward Scissorhands in the woods with Live Fog

The Shining

A Very Harry Potter Holiday with Goblet of Fire

Scooby Doo Classics Holiday Drive-in Special

The Blue Starlite has also developed a new breathtaking Austin experience in association with Austin’s iconic Capital Cruises to bring Classic and New Art House cinema to Austin’s waterfront. So you can watch movies on the water!

To learn more about Austin’s Urban Drive In and to purchase your tickets for any upcoming movies, just head to BlueStarLiteDriveIn.com