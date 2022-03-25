Urban Betty Salon, an award-winning salon with two locations in Austin, Texas, has created a clean and sustainable line of haircare products which includes an unscented option for people with scent sensitivities.

Urban Betty’s new line is a result of founder Chelle Neff’s personal struggle with migraines, which began when she was just seventeen. After learning that scents trigger a hormone response that can result in migraines, she was surprised to find that almost everything we keep in our homes has some sort of scent: essential oils, laundry detergent, candles, flowers and, of course, hair products. Chelle realized she couldn’t find – and therefore wanted to create – clean, sustainable and unscented products for herself and her clients.

“Urban Betty Haircare is my answer to the lack of unscented products on the market for myself and others like me – who care deeply about the products they are using in and on their bodies, about sustainability and about giving back to our communities,” said Chelle. “You shouldn’t have to compromise your health to use a quality product that makes your hair smooth, shiny and soft. I’m looking forward to our customers, locally and nationwide, having access to products that makes them look and feel amazing!”

Not only is Urban Betty Haircare and its packaging free of phthalates, it is also free of sulfates, silicones, parabens, dyes, pore-clogging oils and formaldehyde/formaldehyde releasers. It is gluten-free and soy-free and is not tested on animals.

Both the Lavender Blossom Shampoo, made with essential oils of Lavender and Peppermint and herbal extracts of Chamomile and Lavender, and the Unscented Shampoo cost $28 for an 8 oz. bottle. The Lavender Blossom Conditioner, also containing essential oils of Lavender and Peppermint and herbal extracts of Chamomile and Lavender, and the Unscented Conditioner, cost $32 for an 8 oz. bottle. In partnership with Austin’s own The Wild Susan Company, Urban Betty has also released a Lavender candle available for purchase at $28.

Urban Betty and Chelle Neff are dedicated to lifting up other women entrepreneurs, so they are dedicating 1% of all Urban Betty Haircare profits to Big Austin, a local organization providing financing and development opportunities to women entrepreneurs in Central Texas.

For more information, to see the full ingredient list or to purchase, visit ShopUrbanBetty.com.