Trae Mitchell, owner of The Barbershop Company, spoke with Studio 512 about how he started his business, and what they offer.

“The Barbershop Company is an upscale, urban barbershop that offers haircuts, trims, shaving and kids’ cuts, along with hot towels and massages. We started in 2021 and are here in Pflugerville to serve the public and help the community.”

The Barbershop Company is located at 15812 Windermere Drive #500A in Pflugerville. Book an appointment now at TheBarbershopCompany.com.

This segment is paid for by The Barbershop Company and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.