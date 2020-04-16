Uplifting Community Stories: April 16, 2020

It’s National Wear Your PJ’s To Work Day! Steph And Rosie Were Happily Celebrating…Did You? Here are some uplifting stories to put a smile on your face today!

Birds Barbershop To Donate Free Haircuts To Local Medical Professionals Via A Social Media Campaign

Birds Barbershop launched a pretty messy social media campaign as a way to give back to the dedicated medical staff on the front lines of this crisis.

Here’s how it works…For every messy hair- social post that tags @birdsbarbershop and has the #missubirds hashtag, Birds will donate a free haircut to a medical worker.

Once they reopen, they’ll add up the submissions and deliver the free haircut cards to neighborhood hospital emergency rooms – including St. Davids and Seton – for them to distribute to their staff.

As we all know…Doing our part by social distancing and staying home organically results in fun images of those who seriously need a haircut…This campaign will run from now until Birds Barbershop re-opens, so Austinites are encouraged to keep posting their bad hair days until then.

Round Rock Senior Living Has A Car Parade

Franklin Park Round Rock Assisted Living and Memory Care had a car parade on April 15, 2020. It gave the residents a chance to see their loved ones as family and friends drove by waving and cheering. Check it out!

For more information on Franklin Park go to https://www.franklinpark.org/franklin-park-round-rock

Local Carwash Giving Free Washes To Those On COVID-19 Frontlines

Soapbox Express Carwash is a local and Veteran owned and operated company in Round Rock, Texas.

Through the month of April, Soapbox is offering free washes to all medical staff with a valid ID. This includes anyone who is working at a hospital or medical care facility. We are also offering free car washes to first responders, firefighters and law enforcement.

Soapbox express wash allows customers to stay in their cars and have an interaction free experience.Customers also enjoy free vacuums and complimentary towels. Their staff is practicing all safety guidelines including social distancing, sanitization of surfaces and wearing masks.

Now offering a disinfectant process to help defeat COVID 19 on hard services. To schedule a service or for more information go to www.soapboxcarwash.com.

The Produce Project

Small Businesses Giving Back Makes a Big Impact on Local Communities. Check it out!

If you live in the Wells Branch neighborhood, check out the Facebook Group @WellsBranchMeltingPot for more details.

Local Teacher Makes face Shields For Health Care Workers

Robert Thomas is a Teacher at Georgetown High School and he made 500 face shields for local health care workers. If you would like to help fund the production of more face shields, email communityrelations@georgetownisd.org to donate.

Studio 512 wants to share your uplifting stories. We want to know how you are spending your quarantine! Email us at Studio512@KXAN.com so we can share your story and acts of kindness.