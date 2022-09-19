Amanda McDaniel, director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about how their windows stand up against the various forms of weather that Texas faces and the benefits of updating your windows to get an early start for the holidays.

Even though we’re moving into the Fall season, we know that Texas weather is unpredictable with rapid changes in temperature. How do Expo Home Improvement’s windows stand up to the crazy Texas weather?



McDaniel said their windows are designed for Texas versus windows designed for the northeast Expo Home partners with a manufacturer that understands and gets it right.

Expo Home windows feature:

Insulated frames

Quality glass that reflects 99% of harmful UV rays

Vinyl that holds up to shifting soil and hail

Vinyl that withstands severe temperature changes

Oh wow! That is so interesting. I know that with summer coming to an end, so many are already making preparations for the holiday season. How can replacing your windows help with getting you prepared?

“If you’re planning ahead for your holiday guest, there are a few things to keep in mind when thinking about replacing your windows:

Wow your guest for the holidays — curb appeal

Protect your energy bill (high usage with more guests)

Get a consultation now — an early jump start for the holidays

That is definitely something to think about. And what other services and products do you specialize in at Expo Home Improvement?

“Since 2006, we have specialized in window replacement, door replacement, along with bath renovations and shower renovations! We have served over 20,000 Texan homes and families with these services and products, so we know better than the national chains what is going to be best for a Texan home! We’d love to come check out your space to see how we can help improve it!”

Great! If I am ready to get started with replacing my windows, what does that process look like?

“We have a simple three-step process. One, you can go online to our website ExpoHomeImprovement.com or call 512-595-7517 to schedule an appointment. Two, one of our design consultants will come out to look at your space, and help you design a bathroom space that fits your needs. And three, we have a worry-free installation process. Our professional installers will get your bathroom remodel installed in as little as one day.”

Special Offer

Expo Home Improvement’s “Love Your Home” sweepstakes just launched, and you can win up to $10,000 towards any project. It’s free to enter and one lucky winner will be drawn on December 12.

This segment is paid for by Expo Home Improvement and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.