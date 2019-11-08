Update Your Space With Help From Kitchen FX

Studio 512
Posted: / Updated:

Where you’re looking to refinish, reface, or replace your cabinets, trust the pros at Kitchen FX. They will put their state-of-the-art wood and paint facility to work to make your dream a reality with cabinet refacing, cabinet refinishing, or new custom cabinets that meet your needs.

Let the father-son team at Kitchen FX use their expertise on your kitchen remodel! For more information on what they can do, go to www.kitchenfx.net, or give them a call at (512) 924-7764.

Sponsored by Kitchen FX. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss