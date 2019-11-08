Update Your Space With Help From Kitchen FX

Where you’re looking to refinish, reface, or replace your cabinets, trust the pros at Kitchen FX. They will put their state-of-the-art wood and paint facility to work to make your dream a reality with cabinet refacing, cabinet refinishing, or new custom cabinets that meet your needs.

Let the father-son team at Kitchen FX use their expertise on your kitchen remodel! For more information on what they can do, go to www.kitchenfx.net, or give them a call at (512) 924-7764.

Sponsored by Kitchen FX. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.