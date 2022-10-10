The holidays are coming up, and many are thinking about how they can treat themselves to a great gift, like updating their bath or shower.

Amanda McDaniel, director of marketing at Expo Home Improvement, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about treating yourself to an affordable bath or shower on any budget and their one-day installation.

With other gifts to buy, should they even consider updating their bathroom?

“The answer is yes! You should absolutely add treat yourself. We have affordable bath and shower solutions that fit any budget. Plus, updating your bathroom is the gift that keeps on giving.”

Expo Home Benefits:

Easy to clean — Silvershield

Wow your guest for the holidays

Accurate pricing

Many customers on a fixed income

What about getting that new tub or shower installed? Are you really able to get it installed in one day?

“Yes, we absolutely are able to get that tub or shower installed in as little as one day.”

Expo Home Benefits:

No compromise on quality

Professional installers

Master plumbers

Down to the studs

No hassle of long-term renovation

Back to using your bathroom quickly

“This a great solution for someone who has found themselves needing a quick but beautiful solution for the bathroom.”

What other services and products do you specialize in at Expo Home Improvement?

“Since 2006, we have specialized in window replacement, door replacement, bath renovations, and shower renovations! We have served over 20,000 Texan homes and families with these services and products, so we know better than the national chains what is going to be best for a Texan home! We’d love to come check out your space to see how we can help improve it!”

If I need an estimate on my bath project, is that free? And how do I get started?

“Yes! Scheduling an appointment is easy and free! All you have to do is call 512-595-7517 or go to ExpoHomeImprovement.com to connect with us there. Our estimates are free, and we’re here to help you find the best solution for your home. At Expo Home, our team is excited to meet with you, give us a call!”

$10,000 Love Your Home Sweepstakes

Expo Home Improvement’s “Love Your Home” sweepstakes is going on, and you can win up to $10,000 towards any project. It’s free to enter and one lucky winner will be drawn on December 12.

This segment is paid for by Expo Home Improvement and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.