Studio 512 loves to highlight local business owners! If you’re considering updating your home, check out Capital Painting & Remodeling. Owner Ricky Diaz spoke with Studio 512 about his business.

How did you start Capital Painting & Remodeling?

“I stopped going to school in 8th grade, and I’ve been painting since I was 15. When I turned 20, I was in an apartment with my wife and our new baby, and I decided to open my own painting business. I failed, twice. I’d go get a nine-to-five job to save up more money, and I’d try again. The third time was a charm – I couldn’t have pictured how well we’re doing today.”

What services do you offer?

“We call it ‘everything under your roof.’ I started in painting, but I was around so many other trades that we slowly included people who can do just about anything, and are certified to remodel your home. Our services include:

Interior/exterior painting

Kitchen and bath remodeling

Ceramic/laminate hardwood floors

Full house renovation​

Residential/commercial

Drywall repair

Taping and floating

Texturing​​

Power washing

Carpentry work/repairs

Deck and fence install/sealing/staining

Brick and concrete sealing/staining

Make-readies

What separates you from other companies in your industry?

“I believe the family-oriented feel we keep within the company sets us apart. Yes, we are a company that is growing fast – people might think we’re a huge workforce – but we still know and vet every worker and subcontractor. We also try our best to have a personal relationship with our clients, because it is very important in this line of work.”

Make your dream home a reality: call now for a free estimate! See all services offered at CapitalPaintingAndRemodeling.com.

This segment is paid for by Capital Painting & Remodeling and is intended as an advertisement. Opinions expressed by the guest(s) on this program are solely those of the guest(s) and are not endorsed by this television station.