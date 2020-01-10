Upcycle For The New Year With Classic Childhood

If part of your New Year’s resolution is to buy fewer new clothes, we’ve an idea for you! Pamela Torres with Classic Childhood came by to show us how to upcycle Dad’s shirt into a little girl’s dress.

Up-cycled Girl Dress

Materials:

Used button up shirt

Ribbon

Trim ribbon

Scissors

Fabric glue

Ruler

Safety pin

Thread and needle

Classic Childhood supports the environment by repurposing used clothes, reducing water consumption needed to create new fabrics and CO2 emissions from clothes that could end up

in the landfill. Classic Childhood provides flexible jobs in its production team for women who need to work from home with sewing skills.

To learn more about their mission and their designs, go to www.classicchildhood.com.