6th Annual Galentine’s Show with atxGALS | Saturday, February 11th Grab the loves of your life and join atxGALS for their 6th Annual Galentine’s Art Show! Shop new collections by Austin’s top emerging women artists, plus over 100 originals from the rest of our collective while meeting the artists and enjoying complimentary themed drinks. The theme is…LOVE, of course, but we’re celebrating all the love in your life. A portion of ticket sales will be donated to Girls Empowerment Network.

Participating artists: AhnHee Strain, Caroline Pinney, Eryn Brooke, Maridad Studio, Neena Buxani, Pratiksha Muir, Sophie Gori

Schedule: Daytime Popup : Noon – 6p

Evening Fiesta with Special Entertainment: 7p – 10p

– – –

MAGIC SHOW with Nicole Cardoza, Thursday, February 16th

Join Nicole Cardoza for an evening of magic and illusions. In her new show, Luck, she’ll explore what it means to be lucky and how to cultivate moments of fortune in your life. Shop art by local women artists and enjoy a complimentary bar provided by local brands.