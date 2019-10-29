Tacos come in all shapes, sizes, colors and makes. Mando Rayo and Jarod Neece visited Studio 512 to ‘taco bout’ their new show “United Tacos of America” on the El Rey Network.

Each 30-minute episode in the 8 episode series airs only on El Rey Network.

“I’m excited to explore and learn from taqueros and tortilleras, Abuelas y Tios and home cooks, rancheros and chefs that infuse their culture, family and traditions through the love of tacos,” said co-host Mando Rayo. “This journey will take us behind the scenes of cocinas across the U.S. and showcase this rich food culture and how tacos and Mexican food is and has always been part of the American experience.”

“Good food, especially tacos, brings people of all nationalities together,” said Robert Rodriguez, Head of El Rey Network. “As a foodie myself I can’t be more excited that Mando and Jarod’s show ‘United Tacos of America’ will showcase the love we all share for Mexican food across this country. We are proud that El Rey Network is continuing its mission of highlighting the authentic and positive stories our culture brings to this amazing nation.”

Learn more about what the show has to offer by visiting www.UnitedTacosOfAmerica.com, or by following them on social media, @UnitedTacosOfAmerica.